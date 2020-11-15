Mary Sue Ludwig

WESTBY -- Mary Sue Ludwig, 58, of Westby passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services celebrating Mary Sue's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with Father Matt Marshall officiating. Burial will be in the Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery, rural Westby. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday.

