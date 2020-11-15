Menu
Mary Sue Ludwig
1962 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1962
DIED
November 12, 2020

Mary Sue Ludwig

WESTBY -- Mary Sue Ludwig, 58, of Westby passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services celebrating Mary Sue's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with Father Matt Marshall officiating. Burial will be in the Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery, rural Westby. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thorson Funeral Home
856 South Rusk Ave, Viroqua, Wisconsin 54665
Nov
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Thorson Funeral Home
856 South Rusk Ave, Viroqua, Wisconsin 54665
Funeral services provided by:
Thorson Funeral Home
