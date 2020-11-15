Menu
Barbara Artschwager

Barbara (Arnold) Artschwager

Barbara, 68, reached the finish line of her earthly marathon and was born to Eternal life Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer.

Barbara was born July 6, 1952, to Louis and Loretta (Grab) Arnold, in Stevens Point, Wis. She grew up on the family farm in Rudolph, Wis. After graduation from Lincoln High School in 1970, she was employed by Sentry Insurance, in Stevens Point. She moved to Dallas, Texas, where she lived for a number of years and met her husband, David. They moved to La Crosse, where she was employed by Gundersen Health System, until her retirement.

Barbara was never one to complain about anything as she withstood many challenges in her life. She especially took pride in managing her small garden and beautiful flowers surrounding her home. She adored all her pet dogs, which gave her comfort in time of need throughout the years. She had many special neighbors that loved and adored her, and the children that lived around her home would visit, "Grandma Barb" for popsicles and to play with Jaida, whom they loved as much as she loved them. She also enjoyed lunches and special times with friends and family.

She is survived by her stepdaughter Karen (Jim) Schalow; siblings, Lorna (Donald) Falkosky, Kathy (Dale) Falkosky, Henry (Mary Claire) Arnold, Nancy (Stew) Witt, Thomas Arnold, Lois (Charles) Leveque, Ben Arnold, Mary Arnold, Joan Arnold, Phyllis (Raj) Rajadurai; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Jaida, her dog.

Barbara is reunited in Paradise with her husband, David; her parents; grandparents; and sister, Lucy; and all of her dogs she loved over the years.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Barb lived across the alley from me. This past spring she brought me over a bunch of seeds that she had gleaned from her flowers last year. She help me plant them in some of my flowerbeds. I was never any good at keeping green things alive so Barb would come over and remind me to water. And if I was gone she would actually take out my hose and water my plants herself! I had so many compliments on my beautiful flowers this year and it was all due to Barb! When she got an Jada we started having play dates with my dog Beau and Jada. They would run around and around and around Barb‘s apple tree in her backyard tearing up the grass. Bow and Jayda love each other very much. He still sits on my back step looking over at Barb’s house waiting for her to come out and call him over for a play date. She is deeply missed.
Joy Buchman
Friend
November 12, 2020