Phyllis Brockway Stevenson

Phyllis Brockway Stevenson, 96, formerly of La Crosse died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lexington, Mass. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Paul "Steve" Stevenson. Phyllis and Steve are now together in the Memorial Park columbarium at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. A joint celebration of life will be planned next spring when group events are possible. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit the website of the Costello Funeral Home in Winchester, Mass., at www.costellofuneralhome.com/obituaries..