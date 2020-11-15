Jeneane Marie Mahr

Jeneane Marie Mahr, 89, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, following recent health complications. She was born at home on the Buckeye Stock Farm, located near Reedsburg, Wis., Oct. 16, 1931. Her parents were Edmund and Eunice (nee Vonder Ohe) Dargel. She was baptized into faith in Jesus Nov. 11, 1931, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, in Reedsburg and was confirmed there March 27, 1945. She attended Reedsburg High School from 1945 to 1949. While there, she met and began a "friendship" with a young man, Don Mahr, who she fell in love with and married four years after graduation.

She spent two years after graduation working as a secretary at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau in Madison, Wis. She entered a contest writing "Why College Will Make My Life More Successful," and won a year's tuition to a girl's school, Monticello College, in Godfrey, Ill. It was quite an experience and she used that year to add to her secretarial skills. She then returned to Madison and became secretary to the PR director at the Wisconsin State Medical Society. Jeneane married Donald E. Mahr, Aug. 29, 1953. As she stated, "then the fun began with five sons in 10 years. A girl just wasn't in God's plan for them." Don and Jeneane celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2019.

She is survived by five sons, Tom (Debbi), Tim (Jill), Todd (Debra), Trent (Janet), Troy (Beth); 10 grandchildren, Taylor (Andy), Jake, Duke, Jenna (Michael), Hannah, Samuel, Sophia, Jack, Rosalia, Riley (Heidi); her brother, Robert Dargel; her sister-in-law, Shirley Burmester; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Jeneane was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; brother, Duane; sisters-in-law, Ardene Montgomery and Betty Dargel; brothers-in-law, Billy and Douglas Mahr; and a granddaughter, Kaitlin.

Jeneane served her church and community as a faithful musician and leader. She found joy in praising God through music, playing the organ when needed, and directing both the junior and senior choirs. After retiring from those jobs, she remained a member of the choir for many years. Jeneane is fondly remembered by the hundreds of students she taught over her long career as a piano teacher. In her retirement, Jeneane loved to garden, listen to music, cross stitch, and talk with and about her grandchildren.

A special thank you to the wonderful caring staff at Gundersen Health System, especially Dr. Mary Bassing and Pastor Jacob Eichers, from Faith Lutheran Church.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held with Pastor Jacob Eichers, Faith Lutheran Church, La Crosse, officiating with burial at Onalaska Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Those interested can find it at www.faithonmain.com/MAHR. A celebration of life appropriate for someone who, along with her loving husband, survived raising five, one-syllable boys, will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kaitlin's Table/Gundersen Medical Foundation, www.gundersenhealth.org/foundation/programs-events/kaitlins-table/ or Faith Lutheran Church are preferred.

Online condolences may be made at www.DickinsonFuneralHome.com.