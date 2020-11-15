Menu
Martin G. "Jerry" Moe

Martin "Jerry" G. Moe, 85, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home.

A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m until time of private family memorial service starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. Pastor David Baldukas will officiate and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Olivet Lutheran Church Worship Music Program, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
