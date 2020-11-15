Pearl Mae Whillock Guinn

LA CROSSE/MINOT, N.D. -- Pearl Mae Whillock Guinn, 88, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Pearl is survived by her daughter, Ellen Williams (David); her son, Larry Guinn (Becky); her grandchildren, Adam Kuehl (Keri), Aaron Kuehl (Christy), Gretchen Guinn Paquette (Chris), Kellen Guinn (Jess); three great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center for their remarkable care of our loved one Pearl. She enjoyed her time there and was well taken care of.

A memorial and burial service will be held in Minot, at a later date when it is safer to travel and gather.

Memorials may be sent to Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, 2501 Shelby Road, La Crosse, WI, 54601, or given to a charity of donor's choice. The obituary may be found and online condolences can be sent to www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements.