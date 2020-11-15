Larry E. Harper

WEST SALEM -- Larry E. Harper, 75, of West Salem died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Lakeview Health Center in West Salem.

He was born June 14, 1945, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and was proudly adopted by Floyd and Nora Harper of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Larry married Kathy Franklin, May 23, 1970, and were together for 46 years. He worked in the food industry in sales for Amana Foods, Wilson Foods, and his own business, KKRS.

Survivors include his three sons, Kyle (Michelle) Harper of West Salem, Ryan (DeAnn) Harper of Sheboygan, Wis., and Shawn (Jacki) Harper of Onalaska; one daughter, Michele (Keith) Heckenliable of Lancaster, Calif.; and nine grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services will be held. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice Program and the staff of Lakeview Health Center for their exemplary care and help with Larry.