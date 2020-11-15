Menu
Martha G. Larson Lager
1940 - 2020
Martha G. Larson Lager

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Martha G. Larson Lager, 80, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center. She was born Jan. 21, 1940, to Llewelyn and Georgia (Spande) Larson, in Decorah, Iowa.

A private funeral service will be Thursday, Nov. 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. The Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A public monitored visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia. Attendance in the building will be limited and social distancing and facial coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be sent and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home
518 W Main St, Caledonia, MN 55921
Nov
19
Funeral service
Immanuel Lutheran Church
, Caledonia, Minnesota
