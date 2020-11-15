Tammy K. Gaul

Tammy K. Gaul, 55, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Gaul, of La Crosse; his children, Meghan Gaul, of La Crosse; Alex Gaul, of La Crosse; her daughter, Ashley Roellich of La Crosse; her mother, Shirley Storey, of La Crosse; a stepmom Marci Storey, of La Crosse; and her sisters, Cheryl (Bill) Juen, of Appleton, Wis., and Audrey Storey, of Philadelphia. She is also survived by many extended family members including, a brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

Tammy was a beloved wife, devoted mother, and to say she was loved by many is an understatement. She spent her days working at the City of La Crosse Water Department, where she found herself surrounded by many close friends. Tammy smiled her way through life and spent countless days on the motorcycle with Bob and her friends of the S.F.B. motorcycle club. Sometimes those days led to the casino where she and Bob would either win big (too often some might say) or have fun losing. No matter where or what she was doing, Tammy would find the fun to be had, and it was impossible not to want to join in with her, which she always welcomed with open arms. Although Tammy had many hobbies, she was always happiest whenever she was together with her family and friends; whether it be for a Packers game, a day on the river, or a dinner in front of the fireplace. Above all, her true happy place was in the garage, joined by those family and friends, where there were many nights of dancing, singing, and playing Left Right Center. She would light up any room she walked into with a smile, and she had a zest for life that will be cherished by many for years to come.

Tammy was preceded in death by her father, George Storey, of La Crosse; her sister, Lisa Storey, of La Crosse; and her goddaughter, Miranda Roellich, of La Crosse.

A small family funeral was held with a celebration of life to come at a later date for all to attend. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse assisted the family.