Paul Francis Sorenson
1957 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1957
DIED
November 10, 2020

Paul Francis Sorenson

GOODVIEW, Minn. -- Paul Francis Sorenson, 63, of Goodview passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Winona Memorial Community Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Crucifixion Catholic Church, 420 S. 2nd St., La Crescent. Burial will follow in Crucifixion Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday at the church. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Crucifixion Catholic Church
, La Crescent, Wisconsin
Nov
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Crucifixion Catholic Church
, La Crescent, Wisconsin
I was blessed to one of the few cousins that lived close by so we would get to visit often. He was always a joy to spend time with.
Judy B ower
Family
November 14, 2020
Mary Wruck
Family
November 14, 2020
I went to grade school and high school with Paul we were good friends. Our lives went different directions in later years. We were at one time best of friends we had a lot of fun times. RIP Paul till we meet again.
steve holinka
November 13, 2020