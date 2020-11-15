Kenneth Trott

WESTBY -- Kenneth Trott, 93, long-time resident of Westby died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Ken was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, teacher and friend.

Ken is survived by his son, Robert N. Trott,of Rockford, Ill.; stepchildren, Linda ((Ken) Caulum of Petersburg, Alaska, Susan (Greg) Halpern of Onalaska, Jerry (Alaine) Abrams of Westby, and Mary (Keith) Daggett of Mellen, Wis.; brother, Mark Trott, of Fond Du Lac, Wis.; sister-in-law, Sandra Guy of Stoddard; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley (Lovaas); and Myrtle (Freiberg) Trott, (first wife and mother of Robert and David); son, David; mother and father; five sisters; and two brothers.

Ken was born July 28, 1927, in Fond du lac, to Fred and Margarete Trott (Kaiser). Following high school in Fond du Lac, he served three years in the Air Force. He graduated from UW-Oshkosh and did graduate work at La Crosse, River Falls, and North Carolina State Universities. He married Myrtle (Freiberg) and had two sons, Robert and David. He was united in marriage to Shirley Lovaas in 1981, until they were parted by her death in January of 2018. Ken was a teacher at Westby High School, from 1953, until he retired in 1993. His family and students remember him as a mentor and dedicated leader, who encouraged them to pursue their goals.

Ken was a legendary baseball and cross-country coach for Westby High School, as well as the American Legion Baseball team. Ken's passion for baseball was evident to all who knew him. From his dedication to coaching local athletes, to traveling across the country watching games as a scout for major league baseball, his passion for the sport was unending. Ken was head coach of Westby High School Baseball for 27 years, and the American Legion team for 14 years. His legendary status was recognized when he was inducted into Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1983. He was also a long-time cross-country coach in Westby, with the Ken Trott invitational in his namesake.

Ken was endlessly devoted to his wife, Shirley. When Shirley entered the nursing home, Ken selflessly traveled to see her every day, rain, snow or shine. Even after she lost her ability to speak, Ken held her hand and comforted her until the end. He was also a dedicated member of the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, and the American Legion.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a graveside service will be held for the immediate family only today, Nov. 15, at Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Ken's honor at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Condolences may be sent to Kenneth Trott Family, c/o Vosseteig Funeral Home, P.O. Box 88, Westby, WI 54667.