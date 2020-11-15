Richard Michael Hanson

ELKHORN, Wis. --Richard Michael Hanson, 64, of Elkhorn died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Wis. Richard Michael Hanson was born May 15, 1956, in Thierville-sur-Meuse, France, to Michael Amandus Hanson and Angele Marie-Therese Mougeon. Richard moved to the U.S. with his family when he was two years old. Richard's early years were spent in Merrillville, Ind., and Farmersburg, Iowa.

Due to having spinal meningitis at 18 months old, Richard had many lifelong health issues; despite this, Richard was an amazing soul with a winning smile and charming personality. Richard loved his family, onion rings, Gilligan's Island, circus peanuts, playing cards, Scrabble and pool, his grandma's pancakes and The Price is Right. Richard lived at the Lakeview Health Center in West Salem, for 34 years. Richard moved to Holton Manor in Elkhorn, several years ago to be nearer to his family.

Richard is survived by his sisters, Julie (Jo Ann Lagman) Hanson of Batavia, Ill., and Aline (Jerry) Bruck of Harlan, Iowa; brothers, Kjel (LorieAnn) Hanson of Wheeling, Ill., Paul Hanson of Blackhawk, Colo., and James Seivers of Slidell, La.; nieces, Kari and Lillian Hanson and Andrea Nippert; and nephews, John A.L. Hanson and Benjamin Bruck. Richard was preceded in death by his loving father and stepmother, Michael and Geraldine Hanson; his devoted brother, Steven Hanson Miller; and his nephew, Jesse Hanson Lagman.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Holton Manor, 645 N. Church St., Elkhorn. Please adhere to social distancing and wear face mask. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holton Manor, 645 N. Church St. Elkhorn, in Richard's memory are appreciated. Online guestbook at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

The family wishes to thank the incredible staff at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, for their selfless love, care and devotion to Richard.