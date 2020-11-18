Loris Ann Griffin

WEST SALEM -- Loris Ann Griffin, 91, of West Salem passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 19, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial will be in the Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home. Masks and other physical distancing measures will be required. To view the obituary in its entirety and leave her family online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.