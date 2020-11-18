Robert Kluth

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, Robert Kluth went to Heaven at the age of 94 years. He was born Sept. 19, 1926, to Harry and Helen Kluth, in Clintonville, Wis. Robert received Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at the age of 22 years.

Robert served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Robert will be lovingly remembered by his sons, John (Irma) Kluth and Steve (Karen) Kluth; his four grandchildren, Aaron (Darcy) Kluth, Eric (Nichole) Kluth, Lindsay Kluth (Josh) Hayenga, and Lacey Kluth (Adam) Burke; his eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Virginia Edminster; nieces, Cindy (Mike) Koplien, Cathy (Tony) Lewis, and Cheryl (Randy) Tirrell; and a nephew, Charles (Sherry) Edminster.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Lola; and his father and mother, Harry and Helen Kluth.

Due to the current COVID pandemic a memorial service will be held in late spring of 2021, in La Crosse. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Robert to Faith Baptist Church, 3615 S. 28th St., La Crosse. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.