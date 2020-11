Jon H. Bichel

ONALASKA -- Jon H. Bichel, 83 of Onalaska passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Gundersen Health System following eight years of dialysis and complications of COVID-19.

Private family services will be held with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.