Norma L. Cox
1923 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1923
DIED
November 14, 2020

Norma L. Cox

Norma L. Cox, 97, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse. She was born May 10, 1923, to Leonard and Gertrude (Jacobus) Johnson, in Victory. Norma graduated from Lansing (Iowa) High School, and attended La Crosse Vocational School.

She married Robert B. Cox, Nov. 28, 1942, and he preceded her in death Oct. 11, 1992. Norma and Bob shared a love of square dancing with the Coulee Region Promenaders, where they met many life-long friends. They also enjoyed traveling and spending summers at Lake Neshonoc Campground.

Norma held office positions at the Western Adjustment Company and Electric Auto-Lite Company, and worked for 28 years at La Crosse Lutheran Hospital, where she retired as director of payroll services. After retirement she volunteered at the American Red Cross office, and at the Gundersen Lutheran ICU/Surgical Family Waiting Room for 15 years. She was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Susannah Wesley Circle, as well as Women of the Moose and the Gundersen Lutheran Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son, Douglas and his wife, Kathryn Cox; grandson, David (Jeni Heineman) Cox of Minneapolis; granddaughter, Erin Cox of Minneapolis; three great-grandsons, Christopher, Daniel, and Thomas Cox; brother, Melvin Johnson of La Crosse; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Dorothy Johnson, sister-in-law, Ruth Hutchison; brother-in-law, Glen Cox; and special friend, La Verne Stankey.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Benedictine for their kind and compassionate care, especially over the last several months when we couldn't be with her.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or services. Memorials may be given in Norma's name to the charity of your choice. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Doug, so Sorry to hear of the passing of Aunt Norma. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the rest of your family.
Deb & Gary Thrower
Family
November 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I did Norma's hair at Benedictine until 31/2 years ago when I went somewhere else. She was a great lady.
Lori Lecheler
Lori Lecheler
Friend
November 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. She was one classy lady.
Mary Beth Rudolph
Friend
November 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss Doug and Kathy. I will always remember Norma as she hired and trained me for my one and only job. So glad our work group got to visit her. May she now rest in peace. Take care.
Cynthia Haar
November 17, 2020