Dale N. Schlichting

Dale Norman Schlichting, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was born Aug. 15, 1933, in Madison, Wis., and grew up in Milwaukee.

He advanced rapidly through school, graduating at 16 and joining the Navy at 17. He served in the Korean Conflict with great pride, saw the world and most importantly, Florida, for that is where he met the love of his life, Rachel. They married Dec. 5, 1953. He enjoyed reading, watching classic movies, attending operas, loving his many pets and spending time with his family. He had the best sense of humor and could find light in the darkest of times. He could bring a smile to anyone's face.

Dale is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Rachel Maner; his parents, Norman and Bernice (Dixie) Schlichting. He is survived by his sisters, Karleen Raetz and Janet Barnekow of Milwaukee; daughters, Karen Ambuehl, Juliet (Hank) Marotzke and Rosemarie Johnson; grandchildren, Jordan (Brandy) Holter, Rachel (Joshua) Hanson, Travis, Jeremiah and Hunter Johnson; great-grandchildren, Luis, Angel, Roberta and Jordan Jr.

Dale's family would like to extend a special thank you to the thoughtful and caring staff of Saint Anne's Nursing Home of Winona, Minn.

A celebration of life will be planned next spring when group events are possible. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dale's honor to your local animal shelter or The Navy League.

He was ready to start his next chapter, but we were not and we never would have been, Godspeed Daddy/Gramps.