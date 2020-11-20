Richard J. Holan

ONALASKA -- Richard Joseph Holan, 78, of Onalaska passed away at his home Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Richard Joseph Holan was born Jan. 1, 1942, to parents, Joseph and Vlasta (Fencil) Holan in Chicago. He attended Blessed Agnes School in Chicago. Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on active duty from 1960 to 1964.

On April 6, 1988, Richard married Leona Batterson, in Springfield, Tenn. He worked as an over the road truck driver for many years and later transitioned to carpentry.

Richard enjoyed watching NASCAR, traveling, going to local races, and finding more chocolate. His hobbies included collecting NASCAR memorabilia, nutcrackers, and other Christmas items.

He is survived by his special friend and caregiver, Debbie Fauber, of Onalaska; sister, Margaret Meyer of Plainview, Minn.; brother, Thomas (Irene) Holan of Winona, Minn.; nieces and nephews, Joan Jensen, Jim (Donna) Meyer, Deborah (Robert) Scherbring, Michael Holan, Michelle Cotton, Melissa (wife of Joseph Holan), Michael Urban; as well as many great-nieces and nephews and their children.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Leona; sister, Bernadette and her husband, Richard Urban, and their children, Richard and Joseph Urban; nephew-in-law, Robert Jensen, George Meyer; nephew, Joseph Holan; and great-nephew, Jeffery Jensen.

A special thank you to Harold and DelRose Jones, neighbor of Richard, for the many hours they spent helping Richard do things he couldn't do for himself.

Also, a big thank you to Deb Fauber, his caregiver, for the many years she spent with Richard, even to the last day. The family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic, Mayo Clinic Hospice, and Bright Star, for the care they provided.

A private graveside service is being held today, Friday, Nov. 20, at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, Minn. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Holan family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.