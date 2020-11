Kathleen 'Kathy' Diane Gaynor

Kathleen "Kathy" Diane Gaynor, 73, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Private family services will be held. A public visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Liberty Pole United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Liberty Pole Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.