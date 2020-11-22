Alfred L. Graf

HOKAH/LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Alfred L. Graf, 91, of Hokah and formerly of La Crescent died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Bethany St. Joseph's Nursing Home, La Crosse. Al was born April 14, 1929, to Charles and Bernice (Enos) Graf, in Brownsville, Minn.

On May 9, 1953, Al married Jeanette Merrell, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, celebrating 67 years of marriage in 2020. They have three children, Jim (Kris), doctor of anesthesiology, Greg (Elizabeth), chemist, Jane (Foltz), teacher. They have five grandchildren, Mallory (Jerod) Nelson, Whitney Graf, Maxwell Graf, Alex Graf (and fiancé, Hailey Gamroth), and Jackson Foltz; five stepgrandchildren, Audrey (Jason) Paukner, Nick (Shasta) Bind, Nick (Cara) Harring, Ben (KayCee) Harring, and Alyssa (Nick) Arenz; and three great-grandchildren, Clara and Ivan Nelson and Nicholas Harring.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Charles Senior; brothers, Raymond, Everett, Vincent, and Charles; sisters, Marlene Gittens, Theresa Devine, and Verna Quillen.

Al graduated in 1947, from Aquinas High School, then commenced a six year apprenticeship at the La Crosse Tribune, in typesetting until he was inducted into the Army in 1957. After completing his time in the service he continued his employment at the La Crosse Tribune, until retiring after 44 years.

His love of country air and green fields prompted Al and Jeanette to move to the country near his log cabin, not far from his birthplace. Al lived each day to the fullest. He was a "Jack of all trades" and didn't quit until the job was done. One could not know Al without experiencing his avid interest in sports, especially the Milwaukee Brewers and "coaching" the Green Bay Packers.

Al volunteered at Meals on Wheels, at church, and Knights of Columbus events throughout the years, in addition to helping family and others always. Al was First Grand Knight of Chapter 5115, Knights of Columbus in 1960. He served as District Deputy in Minnesota for eight years and was accepted into the Fourth Degree of Knights of Columbus in 1974. In La Crescent, Al was a lifetime member of Gittens Leidel American Legion Post 595. His greatest acclamation was assistance to all priests at St. Patrick's in Brownsville, especially helpfulness weekly to Monsignor James McCauley, serving Mass." Al openly professed his trust and love of God, carrying his rosary in his pocket daily.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Brownville. The Reverend John L. Evans II, will officiate with Deacon Robert Yerhot assisting, Monsignor James McCauley and the Reverend Gregory Leif in attendance.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation, only immediate family will be in attendance. Thank you for your understanding and compliance. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on St. Patrick's Facebook page. The Blaschke and Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be extended to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Brownsville, MN 55919; the Hermits of St. Mary of Carmel, 3300 5 Stinson Ridge Road, Houston, MN 55943; or a charity of donor's choice.