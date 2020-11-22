Carmen Lyn Phelps

Carmen Lyn Phelps, 62, of La Crosse passed away peacefully with her family by her side, after a long battle with cancer Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She was born in Soldiers Grove, July 29, 1958, to Richard and Mary (Maybee) Campbell.

Carmen will be missed terribly. Her beautiful blue eyes and smile, quick wit, sense of humor, heart of gold personality, and the life of a party, will forever be missed. Our family is heartbroken, but yet at peace knowing she is no longer in pain, as she has been the last two years, battling with cancer. She never once complained while enduring this awful and painful disease. Our family is blessed to have our family and friends reach out to us all in support and love. She is now a beautiful angel.

Carmen is survived by her husband, Dan "Elwood" Phelps; daughter, Holly (John) Berger of Milwaukee; two sons, Tom (Gina) Phelps of West Salem and Joe Phelps of La Crosse; six grandchildren, Leo and Will Berger, Ethan, Arlo, and Finn Phelps, and Jayden Gilman; sister, Stacey (Jamie) Nutter of Fennimore, Wis.; and brother, Brian (Vicki) Campbell of Soldiers Grove; nieces and nephews, Alexa, Alston, Aidan, Amryn, Chase, and Ryan; and great-nephews, Henrik, Gio and Cruz; and dear friends, Rhonda and Sue.

A very special thank you to Brian and Vicki Campbell, for providing Carmen with a peaceful and loving environment at the end of her life.

There will be a celebration of life at their hotel, AmericInn and Tiki Bar, on La Crosse's North Side when COVID-19 restrictions allow for safe large gatherings.

