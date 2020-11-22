Elreda A. Meyer

WEST SALEM/MIDDLE RIDGE -- Elreda A. Meyer, 90, of West Salem and formerly of Middle Ridge passed away with her children at her side, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial was private and held at the St. Peter Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Father Biju Kunjukutty was the celebrant. Burial was in the parish cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Sunshine on the Trail or Church of St. Peter Catholic Church-Middle Ridge. To view her obituary in its entirety and leave her family online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel is assisting her family in their time of loss. Thank you to the staff at Mayo Hospice and Salem Terrace for your compassionate care.