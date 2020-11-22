Conrad L. Miller

Conrad L. Miller, 81, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born July 5, 1939, in Hokah, Minn., to John Paul Jr. and Emma (Lehmann) Miller. He married Darlene F. Miller, June 17, 1961. They raised four children and later divorced.

Conrad was employed by the Trane Co., for more than 50 years. Through the years, "Connie" enjoyed hunting and cutting wood, getting ready for the winter months. He was known as a "tinkerer" and could cobble together a fix for anything that was broken; he loved to remain busy and was always on the go.

He is survived by one daughter, Tina (Chris) Coller of Appleton, Wis.; three sons, Terry Miller of La Crosse, Tim (Michele) Miller of Bangor, and Troy (Linnea) of Holmen; 11 grandchildren, Brittinie (Josiah) Peterson, Braxton (Alyssa) Miller, Baillie (Anton) Roise, Bethanie (Robert) Anderson, Brayden, Brieana, Bianca, Bella, Brinley Miller and Bradley and Matthew Moren; seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Thaddeaus, Ezekiel, Armani, Vesper, Lenox, and Jacobi; sisters, Gertrude Miller and Lucille (John) Petersen of Caledonia, Minn.; brothers, Marcellus of La Crosse and Albert of La Crescent. He is preceded in death by his parents;, ex-wife; and brothers, Rudolph, Eugene, Martin, Vincent, Norbert, and Harold.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be holding a public service at this time and will hold a private family service at a later date. We wish to thank everyone that was able to be a part of our father's life and look forward to sharing some stories at a future celebration of life in 2021. Last but not least, we wish to extend a special thank you to his neighbors, Bill and Vicki Johnson, and our cousin, Jerry Miller, for all the help you gave to Connie in his time of need.