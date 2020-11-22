LaVerne E. Torgerson

WEST SALEM -- LaVerne E. Torgerson, 89, of West Salem passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. He was born to Victor and Gertrude Torgerson,. in Richland Center, Wis., Feb. 21, 1931. LaVerne graduated from Richland Center High School in 1949 and UW-Madison short course in 1950. He married Delores J. Talledge, June 26, 1952, at Peace United Methodist Church (formerly EUB) in Richland Center. LaVerne also served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was a dairy and beef farmer, rural letter carrier for 30 years and served on the Wisconsin State Board of the Rural Letter Carrier Assn. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion, a volunteer for West Salem First Responders, and was active in multiple churches over the years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He enjoyed traveling, cruises, and especially enjoyed wintering in Florida, over the past 21 years. Some of his favorite pastimes were working around the farm, gardening, doing puzzles, and playing various games, especially euchre. He also enjoyed following the grandkids in their various activities, whether local or around the globe. He treasured spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Delores J. Torgerson; son, Kevin Torgerson (Anita) of Holmen; daughter, Vicki Arndt (David) of Scurry, Texas; four grandchildren, Michael and Kevin Arndt, Nicholas and Kirstin Torgerson; and two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Torgerson of Perkasie, Pa.; and nephew and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Gertrude Torgerson; and a brother, Francis Torgerson.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial and graveside services will be at 2 p.m. in Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services, Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home.

LaVerne's family wishes to thank the many nurses, doctors, and therapists at Gunderson Health System for all their care and support.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family in their time of loss.