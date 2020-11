Aaron Rad Hemker

Aaron Rad Hemker, 35, of La Crosse, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in his home. A celebration of his life will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.

