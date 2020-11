Dean Henry Foltz

CALEDONIA -- The service for Dean Henry Foltz, 95, of Caledonia has been changed to Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at McCormick Funeral Home, 205 E. Main St., Caledonia. A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences and a full obituary may be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.