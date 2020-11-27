Duilio 'Abuelo' Tenorio-Castro

Duilio "Abuelo" Tenorio-Castro, born April 13, 1927, in Arequipa, Peru, married Abuela (Ida Tenorio) almost 70 years ago and had three children, Rodolfo Tenorio, Patty Nuttall, and Monica Thomas.

Abuelo grew up in a family of nine children, and at the age of four, his father passed away. His wonderful mother, Margarita, supported her children and lovingly raised them as a single mother. We inherited the strong work ethic that was instilled in him at an early age. This is one of the greatest legacies he leaves with us.

With his siblings financial help, Abuelo was the first one in the family to earn a college engineering degree at a university in Bolivia. He was a very dedicated and successful banker until he retired in 1997.

Throughout his life, Abuelo taught us humility and the value of money, consistently leading by example. Abuela shared precious memories with us of Abuelo walking to college barefoot every day, just to make sure his only pair of shoes would last him through his college years.

Abuelo and Abuela moved to the U.S. in October of 2013, as they knew they were getting older and needed to be closer to the children and grandchildren they loved.

His entire life, Abuelo always made sure we were all well cared for. Even in his last days, with Alzheimer's taking over his mind, he managed to ask us to take good care of Abuela. He loved her tremendously.

Abuelo went to heaven Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, to be reunited with his parents, all of his siblings, and his dear granddaughter, Victoria.

We promise you, Abuelo, that we will take care of Abuela, the way she deserves to be taken care of, like a Queen.

Abuelo, until we see you again. We love you.

Your children, Rodolfo (Irene), Patty (Jake), Monica (Warren); your grandchildren, Susie Nuttall Arcaro (James), Jennifer Tenorio Ketcham (Blane), Michael Nuttall, Maria McHugh and Daniel McHugh; and your great-grandchildren, Kelley and Connor Ketcham; and of course, Pepe, your loyal Chihuahua and special companion.

Per his request there will not be any services, only a private family gathering.