Barry Joseph Schaller

ONALASKA -- Barry Joseph Schaller, 75, of Onalaska, devoted husband, father, brother, friend, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Holmen. A public visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and face masks will be mandatory.

