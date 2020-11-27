Menu
Barry Joseph Schaller

Barry Joseph Schaller

ONALASKA -- Barry Joseph Schaller, 75, of Onalaska, devoted husband, father, brother, friend, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Holmen. A public visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and face masks will be mandatory.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
401 Main St, Onalaska, WI 54650
