Patricia A. Danford

APPLETON, Wis. -- Patricia A. Danford (nee Gautsch), 93, of Appleton passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home. Pat was born in York, Neb., Oct. 11, 1927, to the late Floyd and Orvilla (Brown) Gautsch. She graduated with the class of 1945, at Central High School in La Crosse. Following high school, Pat attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she earned her bachelor of science degree in bacteriology, in 1949. In June of 1949, she was united in marriage to Dr. Harold Danford in La Crosse. The couple enjoyed 71 years together. Pat worked as a research assistant at Methodist Hospital in Madison, for several years, before moving to Marshfield, Wis., then settling in Appleton. She served many years as president of Appleton Medical Center's Auxiliary Board, and also served in leadership positions with the St. Elizabeth Hospital Auxiliary Board, and the Wisconsin Hospital Association of Auxiliaries. Pat was also active at First United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was elected to the Appleton School Board, in 1969, and served one term. Pat also volunteered at many public schools, where she enjoyed reading to young children and helping in the library. She enjoyed knitting children's sweaters and stockings and donated them to the gift shop at Appleton Medical Center. Pat was also an avid sports fan and loved gardening, canning, and playing the piano.

She will be missed by her husband, Dr. Harold Danford, Appleton; daughter, Lisa (Ralph) Viator, Lubbock, Texas; two sons, David (Jean Thierfelder) Danford, Omaha, Neb., and Steven Danford, Darboy; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Chris, Rachel, and Ellen Danford and Tracy, Allison, and Melissa Viator; three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Nathaniel, and Charlotte Danford; and a brother, Jack Gautsch, Holmen. She is further survived by a niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services will be held. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Home Instead Senior Care, 3020 E. College Ave. Suite I, Appleton, Wis., 54915.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Home Instead and Ascension at Home Hospice for their compassionate care given to Pat.