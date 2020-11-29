Sharon K. (Waldera, Nelson) Park

Sharon K. (Waldera, Nelson) Park, 77, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, just shy of her 78th birthday.

Preceded in death by her parents, Adolph Waldera and Josephine (Marsolek) Waldera; her husband, Norman Nelson; and her long-time partner, Shannon Connolly. Survived by her brother, Mark (Margie) Waldera; her children, Janet (Matt) Chandik and Roger (Diane) Nelson; her grandchildren, Rachel (Pete) Carlson, Ryan Chandik, and Ben Nelson; and her great-grandson, Emmett Carlson; with another Carlson great-grandson on the way.

Sharon, or "Shari", was born in La Crosse. She graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse in 1960 and married Norm. They had Janet and Roger and moved to Southern California near Disneyland to escape the freezing winters of the Midwest. She was a wonderful wife, mom, and homemaker, in fact Roger remembers her making French toast for him every day after school. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, crocheting, and continuing her education. She also made several of Janet's prom and other special-occasion dresses. After Norm's death, she worked at Robinson's Department store and Pacific Bell.

While on a trip up the Pacific Coast, in a place called Waldport, Ore., she found a motel for sale. It was right on the ocean and she loved it. She purchased the Sundown Motel and operated it for almost 20 years along with her partner, Shannon. While operating the motel, she contracted to deliver mail and drove a school bus. She also participated in many community events providing food for the needy. She enjoyed crabbing and preparing the crab for visitors. She loved animals, so was always giving a stray a home. After Shannon's death she moved back to the Midwest to be near family.

She lived in her parent's house in La Crescent, Minn. During this period of time she battled and survived lung cancer and reconnected with family and friends. She stayed in La Crescent until she was no longer able to live on her own due to failing eyesight.

Finally, she moved to Bellingham, Wash. to be near family.

Sharon was a hard worker. She gave 100% to everything she did. She was a giving and kind person who cared for others. She never complained. She will be greatly missed.