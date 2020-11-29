Judy Bockenhauer

HOLMEN -- Judy Bockenhauer, 73, of Holmen passed away in her home Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Judy was born Aug. 13, 1947, in Galesville, to Floyd and Ruth (Lucas) Teska. On June 28, 1969, Judy married Bill Bockenhauer; celebrating 51 years of marriage.

Judy's love for the Packers was enjoyed by watching games with her family. She was a master of word games and enjoyed her daily crossword puzzle and jumble. Knitting and attending to her many orchids was also one of Judy's hobbies, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Judy was a very sweet and kind soul and she will be missed by all who knew her.

Judy is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Mark (Beth) Bockenhauer; her special Aunt Joanne; and six brothers, Dick (Susan), Jim (Trish), Don (Janel), Dan (Donna), Doug (Sue), and Dave; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Holmen. Fr. John Parr will officiate and burial will be in Pine Cliff Cemetery at a later date.

A public celebration of life will be held when handshakes, hugs, and uncovered smiles are normal again.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be given in Judy's name to a charity of donor's choice.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Gundersen Hospice Team for their professional loving care.

