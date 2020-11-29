Curtis Lester Stetzer

HOLMEN -- Curtis Lester Stetzer, 69, of Holmen passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial with military honors will be in the Oxbow Cemetery in Melrose. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks are required. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.