Lois R. Elliott

WEST SALEM -- Lois R. Elliott, 84, of West Salem, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial to follow services. To view her obituary in its entirety and offer her family online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family in their time of loss.