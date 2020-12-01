Menu
Phyllis Daniel
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020

Phyllis I. Daniel nee Schrader

FENNIMORE, Wis./LA CROSSE -- Phyllis I. Daniel nee Schrader, 99, of Fennimore, formerly of La Crosse, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Devine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility, Fennimore. She was born in La Crosse Feb. 8, 1921, to Walter and Minnie (Priebe) Schrader. On Sept. 11, 1943, Phyllis married Arthur Daniel and he preceded her in death Feb. 12, 1996.

Phyllis retired from the La Crosse Rubber Mills and was a longtime volunteer at St. Francis Hospital La Crosse. She was a Charter Member of Good Shepherd English Evangelical Lutheran Church, La Crosse.

Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Debra (Gary) Snodgrass; son, Paul (Judith) Daniel; six grandchildren, Heather (Thomas) Dunkle, Michael (Rebecca) Snodgrass, Colleen (Cooney), Emily, Sean (Denise) and Moire Daniel; 12 great-grandchildren, Michael Kirk, Cristien (Alannah) Dunkle, Emily (Ryan) Jennings, Molly (Arturo) Dunkle, Conner (Lianne) Dunkle, Kenneth, Olivia and Joseph Snodgrass, Arthur, Patrick, Aidan and Leah Daniel; four great-great grandchildren, Echo and Gibson Jennings and Roland and Khellis Dunkle; many nieces, nephews, and their families.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Tomas (Colleen) Daniel; four brothers, Harvey (Helen) Schrader, Willard (Mildred) Schrader, Roland (Vivian) Schrader, Vernon (Jean) Schrader; and one sister, Ruth (Mark) Hauswirth.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and face masks will be mandatory.

Memorials may be given to Mayo Clinic Health System Franciscan Health Care, La Crosse.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
401 Main St, Onalaska, WI 54650
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
401 Main St, Onalaska, WI 54650
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
So sorry for your loss. Memories of a loving mother, grandmother will heal your hearts in the painful days ahead. Tomorrow the sun will rise and tears will dry but the love goes on.
Barbara K Olson
December 1, 2020