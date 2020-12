Lucy Kerndt

Lucy Kerndt, 98, formerly of Caledonia, Minn., died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Caledonia.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneral.net.