Debra A. Hahn

Debra A. Hahn, 64, of La Crosse died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in her home.

Debbie was proud to be a veteran and served four years in the U.S. Navy. She loved spending lots of time at the ocean while in Virginia.

She loved living life to its fullest. She was a people person and loved an occasional cocktail amongst the comradery of good friends. She also enjoyed dancing and Harley rides with her fiancé, Rudy.

Would like to thank the palliative and Hospice teams at Gundersen, for showing her such great compassion through this long journey. Also, a big thank you to her two best friends, Diane and Theresa, for all their love, care, and support. And to all "God Bless."

Per Debbie's wishes, there will be no services.

