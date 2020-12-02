Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Debra A. Hahn

Debra A. Hahn

Debra A. Hahn, 64, of La Crosse died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in her home.

Debbie was proud to be a veteran and served four years in the U.S. Navy. She loved spending lots of time at the ocean while in Virginia.

She loved living life to its fullest. She was a people person and loved an occasional cocktail amongst the comradery of good friends. She also enjoyed dancing and Harley rides with her fiancé, Rudy.

Would like to thank the palliative and Hospice teams at Gundersen, for showing her such great compassion through this long journey. Also, a big thank you to her two best friends, Diane and Theresa, for all their love, care, and support. And to all "God Bless."

Per Debbie's wishes, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy to your family from ours. Our families go way back with fond memories. God bless and sending our prayers.
Melany (Lecher)Gallas
December 2, 2020