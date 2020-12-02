Vernon A. Olson

Vernon A. Olson, 83, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Feb. 14, 1937, in La Crosse, to Oliver and Alida (Larson) Olson, and graduated from La Crosse Central High School. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves, before graduating with a degree in business from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Vern later received his Master's degree in art from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. On Oct. 19, 1957, he married Jeanne Quain, in La Crosse and she preceded him in death April 1, 2019.

Vern served as an art teacher at La Crosse Central High School from 1967, until his retirement in 1994. He also co-owned Olson Brothers Car Dealership in La Crosse, with his father and brothers. Vern enjoyed fishing, antique auctions, art photography and socializing. For the past two years he has resided at Springbrook Assisted Living in La Crescent, Minn.

Vern is survived by three daughters, Susan (Michael) Erickson of Lodi, Calif., Kristen (Michael) Mattie of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Sarah (Adam) Walesh of Menomonie, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Charlie, Danielle, David, Julia, Michelle, Christopher and Katelyn; four great-grandchildren, Bradley, Abigail, Charlie and Blair; along with a brother, Eugene Olson of La Crescent. In addition to his wife, Jeanne, he was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Mary; and an uncle, Kenneth Olson.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, with the Rev. Kathy Ingbritsen officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday. Face coverings will be required and social distancing observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Pump House, or the La Crosse Society of the Arts.