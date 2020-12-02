Joan C. Ziegler

CASHTON -- Joan C. Ziegler, 89, of Cashton passed away at her home Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 20, 1931, in La Crosse, to Sylvester and Helen (Hagenbarth) Hammes.

On Aug. 7, 1951, she was united in marriage to Donald Weibel. Together they raised eight children on their farm outside of Portland. Donald died at an early age after a struggle with cancer. Following this Joan started her career at the Cashton High School, preparing meals for the students. Joan was one of the loved lunch ladies and she made an impact on a lot of students through the years. Joan met Richard Ziegler and together they became best friends. They were united in marriage June 5, 1992. Joan enjoyed gardening and fishing with her husband, Dick. She was highly regarded for her cooking and dearly loved by her family.

Joan is survived by her husband, Dick; children, Mike and Kathy Weibel and their children, Tristan (Theresa), Jesse (Brittany), and Kelsey (Max) Vance; Mark and Barbara Weibel and their children, Angela (Brian) Gross, Megan and Justine (David) Bateman; David and Lois Erickson and their children, Michael (Lara) Paul, Karen (Ben) Kripps; David and Linda Weibel and children, Krista (fiancé, Cory Mussell) and Tyler; Doug and Rita Weibel and children, Dana (Eric) Larssaard and Matthew; Dennis Weibel and their children, Ashley and Sara; Warren and Julie Weibel and their children, Lindsey (R.J.) Buros, Morgan (fiancé, Ryan McCann); Dwight and Kari Weibel and their children, Joe and Jon; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Fred (Barb) Hammes, Mary (Bowne) Sayner, Judy (Phil) Briand, Peggy (David) Dunnum, Helen (Jerome) Frederick, and Jolene (Bob) McCauley; sister-in-law, Rose Hammes; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Weibel; brothers, Sylvester Jr. and Mark Hammes; and a sister, Audrey (Raymond) Korn.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.