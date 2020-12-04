Jonathan Charles Sleik

Jonathan Charles Sleik was born Oct. 31, 1950, in La Crosse, to Marion and John Sleik Jr., and died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at home.

He graduated from Central High School in 1968 and received his BA in business in 1972 and his MBA in 1973, at Marquette University. He married Susan Coleman, Feb. 23, 1974 and they began their life together in Minneapolis, where Jon began his career at General Mills. In 1976, Jon transferred to the restaurant division in Orlando, Fla. He became the EVP of purchasing, distribution, and menu planning for Red Lobster Restaurants. In 1984, he was appointed EVP of operations for the Olive Garden Restaurant chain and opened 458 restaurants in 10 years. In 1995, he left General Mills and became the EVP of purchasing, marketing, distribution, real estate and construction for Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores, and the family moved to Nashville, Tenn. After a 25 year career in the restaurant business, Jon retired in 1999 and the family moved to their Red Cedar Lake home in Mikana, Wis.

Jon was an Eagle Scout. He served as president of the Central Florida Boy Scouts of America Council, served as vice-president of the Southern region of BSA, and as a volunteer, received the Silver Beaver and Silver Antelope awards. He served on the Barron County Board, chaired the Board of Adjustments, was Cedar Lake Town Board Chairman for 16 years, and was Chair of the Birchwood Four Corners Emergency Services District. He was chair of the Mikana Parade Committee for many years. He was an active member of Long Lake Lutheran Church. Jon volunteered at the Birchwood Food Pantry, Benjamin House and Lunch Box. Jon also was Santa Claus for many years. He loved fishing, golf, and travel.

Jon is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sue; his three children, Matthew (Margaret) Sleik of Kissimmee, Fla., Nathan Sleik of Birchwood, Wis., and Megan Sleik of Rice Lake, Wis. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Trey (Emily) Sleik, Julianna Sleik, Nyssa Sleik, Matthew Sleik Jr., Dylan Sleik, Jonah, Thomas and J.J. Latham, Aleynah Sleik, and Paris Sleik; and one great-grandson, Malakai Sleik. He is survived by three sisters and one brother, Suzanne (Jerry) Norgren, Sandra (Jack) Castek, Thomas (Judy) Sleik, and Sally (Mike) Lindahl; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kay (Tom) Lee, Roy (Ellen) Campbell, Janet (Mark) Wienkes, and David (Kathleen) Coleman; and Sue's parents, Helen and Lawrence Coleman. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister-in-law, Laurie Campbell.

Due to COVID, a memorial service will be planned in the spring. Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, is in charge of the arrangements.

Jon's greatest wish was to raise funds for a new fire and ambulance hall in Birchwood. Memorials can be given to the BFCESD building fund at P.O. Box 417 Birchwood, Wis., 54817; or to Long Lake Lutheran Church, at W3114 Church Rd. Sarona, Wis. 54870.