Eileen Helen Pierce
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1931
DIED
December 2, 2020

Eileen Helen Pierce

Eileen Helen Pierce, affectionately known as "Toots," entered into eternal life with Jesus Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Eileen was born Jan. 10, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Ella and Edmund Tigges.

Eileen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arlen "Ozzie" Pierce; her parents; three brothers, Robert, Eldon, and Cletus; three sisters, Marge Keenan, Nellie Tigges, and Mildred Duggan.

She is survived by three sons, Gary (Sandy) Wagner of Harrison, Ark., Rick (Judy) Wagner of Dubuque, and Daniel Wagner of Lexington Park, Md.; three daughters, Connie Schnee of La Crosse, Cheryl (Dan) Freit of West Salem, and Janet (Peter) Teahen of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Eileen has one stepson, Rusty Pierce of Madison, Wis.; and two stepdaughters, Connie (Ken) Spitz from Arnold, Mo., and Julie Pierce, from Winona, Minn. She is also survived by a brother, Ralph (Marilyn), of Dubuque; and a sister, Anna Mae Wimer of Dubuque; 33 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews around the U.S.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. She will be laid to rest at the St. Joseph Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery, 519 Losey Blvd., La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
130 Losey Blvd South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Dec
7
Service
10:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
30 Losey Blvd South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved ones today and always. Thoughts and Prayers
Rusty and Dawn Pierce ♥
Arlen Pierce
Family
December 3, 2020