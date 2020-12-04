Michael 'Mother' P. Hansen

Michael "Mother" P. Hansen, 78, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, from declining health and complications of COVID-19 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, King, Wis.

He was born April 27, 1942, in La Crosse, to Alois and Evelyn (Schubert) Hansen. Michael graduated from Aquinas High School in 1960 and entered the Pius the X Brothers, until 1962 and then the Capuchin Monks, from 1962-64. He was inducted into the Army in November 1969. After the service, he returned to La Crosse and worked as a bartender and operated Michaels Bar and later, Mother's Bar and Red Lion. Michael lived in Genoa, for many years with his niece and family, Geri and Raliegh Fox.

He is survived by his brothers, Thomas (Terri) Hansen, John Hansen, Robert (Sandra) Hansen and Peter (Cheryl) Hansen; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Hansen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Dona Michel (Robert), Alois "Bill" Hansen Jr. (Marion), Bonnie Tschumper (Ray Strong/Norbert), Mary Hofslien (Howard), Elizabeth "Betty" Strong (Paul), James Hansen, Jerome Hansen (Dean Snavely), Bernette Albitz (Pat) and Patrick Hansen (Sharon); and sister-in-law, Carol Hansen.

Thank you to Gundersen for the wonderful care for all these years. And also to the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, for the wonderful care he received in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Aquinas High School or an organization of donor's choice.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

