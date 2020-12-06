Dean Harry Hesselberg

BECKLEY, W.V./OJIBWA, Wis. -- Dean Harry Hesselberg, 89, of Beckley, formerly of Ojibwa passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, in the Calfee Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Susan Claytor officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, Wis. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. To read more about Dean's life and leave online condolences please visit www.calfeefh.com. Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home.