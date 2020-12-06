Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dean Harry Hesselberg

Dean Harry Hesselberg

BECKLEY, W.V./OJIBWA, Wis. -- Dean Harry Hesselberg, 89, of Beckley, formerly of Ojibwa passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, in the Calfee Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Susan Claytor officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, Wis. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. To read more about Dean's life and leave online condolences please visit www.calfeefh.com. Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Calfee Funeral Home
800 S Oakwood Ave, Beckley, WV 25801
Funeral services provided by:
Calfee Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.