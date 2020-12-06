Michael 'Mike' Lee Gramling

ARANSAS PASS, Texas -- Michael "Mike" Lee Gramling, 48, passed away in Aransas Pass Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. He was born June 5, 1972, in La Crosse, to Larry and Millie (Welda) Gramling. On Valentine's Day, 2019, he and Rachel Stuhr were married. Mike was a 1991 graduate of Holmen High School.

He was a great athlete in his youth, both as a football player and a wrestler for The Viking Wrestling Club in Holmen. Members of the club have fond memories of him, and the trips taken across the Midwest. He placed second at the 1983 U.S. Wrestling Federation National Tournament.

Mike spent most of his career as a commercial painter and was very dedicated to his job. He was a talented woodworker, selling his creative pieces, inspired by his love of the ocean and animals. He relished Packers games with family. Mike had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor. He had a passion for music and enjoyed introducing new bands to family and friends.

Mike loved his children, Marshall, Corrin and Braden, with all his heart. His mom will miss the beautiful conversations they had over the phone; Mike had a way of making you feel you were right there with him in Texas, collecting seashells. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rachel; three children, Marshall, Corrin (Janson), Braden; stepdaughter, Elainie Stuhr; two beautiful grandchildren; his mother, Matilda "Millie"; brothers, David and Ronald; aunts and uncles, Max and Margaret, Lyle and Judy, Linda and Clair, and uncle, Harold; cousins, Shana, Christopher, Robert, Ryan, Adam, Dan, Earl, Ron, Alan, and Rich; Teresa Gramling; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry.

A private family service will be held.