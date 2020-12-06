Dorothy M. Johnson

LA CROSSE/MILWAUKEE -- Dorothy M. Johnson, 87, of La Crosse and formerly of Milwaukee died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in her home. She was born Jan. 28, 1933, to John and Margaret (Bailke) Hertel.

She is survived by three daughters, Judith (Larry) McRoberts of Stoughton, Wis., Susan Lipke of La Crosse, and Charlotte Johnson of Milwaukee; two sons, Edward (Catherine) Lipke of Sparta, and Donald (Tesha) Johnson of Rosenberg, Texas. She is also survived by eight grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Howard Lipke; one granddaughter; her brother, John; and four sisters, Laverna Schneeberger, Florence Cooney, Helen Sanfillippo and Rose McMillon.

Per Dorothy's wishes, no services will be held.

