Virginia C. (Marcotte) Larkin

Born Jan. 3, 1931, to Cecilia (Selbach) and Henry J. Marcotte, Virginia C. Larkin, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center, as a result of medical challenges, Alzheimer's, and very recently, complications with COVID-19.

Virginia married the love of her life, Thomas R. Larkin, Sep. 6, 1952, at Blessed Sacrament, and they enjoyed 68 years together. They were blessed with six children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was always very proud of her family and was happiest when anyone came to visit.

Virginia attended Blessed Sacrament School, then Aquinas High School, graduating in 1948. She went on to attend St. Francis School of Nursing and was very proud to be a part of the graduating class of 1951. She continued her wonderful friendships with her nursing classmates, holding reunions regularly until recently.

Virginia was very involved with her community through volunteering and singing. She sang for many years with several groups, including many years with the Cathedral Gallery Singers, La Crosse Chamber Chorale, Choral Union, and the Riverfront Singers. This choral singing opened up the way for Virginia and Tom to travel the world, including trips to Prague, Vienna, Rome, Paris, Coventry, England, and Carnegie Hall. Her faith was very important to her, and she was honored to become a Lady Commander of the Equestrienne Order of the Holy Sepulchre. Virginia was also a member of the La Crosse County Historical Society, having served on Mayor Zielke's Historic Sites Commission. She was very interested in La Crosse and Wisconsin history, and she often passed on this excitement for history through her stories.

Virginia greatly enjoyed her time as a volunteer at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine, spending many Saturdays in the Votive Chapel, where she greeted and shared her faith with guests from around the world.

Virginia found joy in reading, loved the outdoors, and especially enjoyed watching birds and other animals at their feeders in their backyard. She and Tom enjoyed many moments admiring Grandad Bluff from their porch. Virginia said it best herself, "I am a happy woman with my husband, Tom, my children and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, my faith, friends, and music."

Virginia is survived by her husband, Tom; and her six children and their families, son, Timothy; daughter, Maureen Occhino, and granddaughter, Corrine, grandson, Corbin (Seema) Occhino and their twins Avi and Zaara, granddaughters, Molly, Megan, and Morgan; son, Patrick (Kristin) and granddaughters, Katie and Lydia; son, Daniel (Edwige); daughter, Katie (Jim) Bagniefski, and grandsons, Sam (Kirsten), Tom (Katie) and grandchildren, Emma and Jack, Rob (Laura), and Dan; daughter, Brigid (Craig Hackbart). She is further survived by sister-in-law, Kathleen (Kitty) Marcotte; brother, Henry (Hank) and Alexis Marcotte; brother, Joseph and Lois, Marcotte; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen (Tom) Prinsen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Irene Newlin and husband, Edwin; Mary Jane Brindley and husband, Jim; brother, Paul Marcotte; brother-in-law, Robert Larkin and his wife Jeanette.

Memorial contributions in Virginia's name may be directed to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine, Aquinas Foundation, Aptiv (Riverfront), and Blessed Sacrament.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, there will be a service sometime later in 2021.

Virginia's family would like to sincerely thank the Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center for caring for her during this extended, most difficult time.

