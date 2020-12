Ardis M. Canfield

Ardis M. Canfield, 80, previously of Holmen passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, La Crosse. A private family service will be held. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ardis may be given to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund. https://curealz.org/. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.