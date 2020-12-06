MSGT John B. Cullen, USAF

retired, took off on one last assignment Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, as he joined his wife, Judy, in heaven.

Dad was born May 19, 1930, to the late William and Josephine Cullen, in Medford, Wis. The Cullen family then moved to Park Falls, where dad grew up. Dad was an outstanding football player at Park Falls Lincoln High School, graduating in 1949. Growing up in the Northwoods, Dad was an avid outdoors-man, a trait that stayed with him for his entire life. Dad enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1949, and served his country for 28 years. Dad married Judith M. Clark, April 28, 1956, in Kenosha, Wis., and they enjoyed nearly 64 years of married life. Mom passed away March 30. 2020.

In his 28-year career dad was stationed in many locations around the world. Dad served in both the Korean Conflict and the war in Vietnam. He was extremely proud of his service to his country and truly enjoyed his Air Force career. My brother, Jeff and I, were born at Laredo Air Force Base in Texas, and had the privilege of being a part of Dad's Air Force career. We spent three years in England and were able to take a 30-day journey through the European mainland. Dad loved to travel and always made our trips special. Dad's last assignment was recruiting duty in La Crosse, in 1973. That assignment led to 45 years on Green Bay street in Onalaska. Mom and dad had wonderful neighbors and they cherished the time spent with them. Dad retired from the Air Force in 1977 and had a wonderful retirement. He was always hunting or fishing with us. or the grandkids, or tinkering around in his garage. Mom and Dad moved to Green Bay, Wis., in May, 2018, to be closer to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dad is survived by his sons, Jim (Jean) of Green Bay, Jeff (Char) of Blaine, Minn.; grandchildren, Matt (Becky) of Brillion, Katie of Green Bay, Tim (Britta) of Green Bay, Karly (Aaron) of Edgar, Jonathan of New York City, Nicole of Blaine; great-grandchildren, Kobe, Desani, Erv, Shiloh, Laine, and Jett. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; his parents; his brothers, Beryl, Dale; and sisters, Bernice and Fern.

We want to thank Dad's neighbors on Green Bay street, for all of the support and friendship over the years they provided, his special friends, Dan and Deb Kaufmann, the wonderful folks at Allouez Sunrise Village and Bishop's Court, Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, St. Vincent Hospital Dialysis Unit in Green Bay and Heartland Hospice, for all of the care and compassion they provided Dad.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Full military honors will follow at the Onalaska Cemetery.

