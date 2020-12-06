Menu
Constance "Connie" Erickson

Constance 'Connie' (Bills) Erickson

Constance "Connie" (Bills) Erickson, 79, of La Crosse died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, due to new complications from a fall in October.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Connie's name to the UW-L Foundation: Alta M. Hagen Memorial Scholarship in the School of Education. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I taught with Connie at Logan Middle School. She was a wonderful teacher, and a wonderful lady! My sympathy to her family.
Mary Keefe Barrett
December 6, 2020