Constance 'Connie' (Bills) Erickson

Constance "Connie" (Bills) Erickson, 79, of La Crosse died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, due to new complications from a fall in October.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Connie's name to the UW-L Foundation: Alta M. Hagen Memorial Scholarship in the School of Education. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.