Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irene Faye Farrell
1922 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1922
DIED
November 29, 2020

Irene Faye (Morrison) Farrell

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Irene Faye (Morrison) Farrell, 98, of La Crescent died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at La Crescent Health Services. She was born in New Albin, Iowa, Nov. 25, 1922, to Hobart and Marcella (Randall) Morrison. She had attended grade school in La Crescent and graduated from Central High School in La Crosse in 1940, followed by vocational school. On April 30, 1945, Irene married Bill Farrell Sr., at The Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent and he preceded her in death Dec. 11, 2003.

Irene had worked for 13 years at Trane Company and eight years at La Crosse Rubber Mills. She was also an active volunteer with Crucifixion Catholic Church, the La Crescent Nursing Home and Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by her children, Victoria (Craig) Williams of Rush City, Minn., Bill (Dawn) Farrell Jr., of Houston, Minn., Patrick (Christina) Farrell of La Crescent; grandchildren, Travis (Crystal) Williams, Ted Williams, Tommy Williams, Bill (April) Farrell III, Tiffany (Adam) Kimball, Jason Rantanen; nine great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Donald (Lucille) Farrell of Rochester, Minn. In addition to her husband, Bill, she was preceded in death by one sister, Lorraine York.

Recognizing the risks presented by the pandemic, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of The Crucifixion, in La Crescent, with the Rev. John L. Evans II officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Creek Cemetery, rural La Crescent.

The family would like to thank the staff at La Crescent Health Services for the care and compassion they showed Irene during her stay. Online guestbook may be signed and condolences left at www.schumacher-kish.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Sorry to hear of your moms passing, Lucille called and told me the news. I also let the Moseley girls know. She sure had a long life. I remember coming over to the house when I was a kid. She was always so nice.
Connie Hilliker
Family
December 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. I remember her as such a sweet and kind woman. Prayers to the entire family.
Linda Johnson
December 2, 2020