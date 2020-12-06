Irene Faye (Morrison) Farrell

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Irene Faye (Morrison) Farrell, 98, of La Crescent died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at La Crescent Health Services. She was born in New Albin, Iowa, Nov. 25, 1922, to Hobart and Marcella (Randall) Morrison. She had attended grade school in La Crescent and graduated from Central High School in La Crosse in 1940, followed by vocational school. On April 30, 1945, Irene married Bill Farrell Sr., at The Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent and he preceded her in death Dec. 11, 2003.

Irene had worked for 13 years at Trane Company and eight years at La Crosse Rubber Mills. She was also an active volunteer with Crucifixion Catholic Church, the La Crescent Nursing Home and Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by her children, Victoria (Craig) Williams of Rush City, Minn., Bill (Dawn) Farrell Jr., of Houston, Minn., Patrick (Christina) Farrell of La Crescent; grandchildren, Travis (Crystal) Williams, Ted Williams, Tommy Williams, Bill (April) Farrell III, Tiffany (Adam) Kimball, Jason Rantanen; nine great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Donald (Lucille) Farrell of Rochester, Minn. In addition to her husband, Bill, she was preceded in death by one sister, Lorraine York.

Recognizing the risks presented by the pandemic, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of The Crucifixion, in La Crescent, with the Rev. John L. Evans II officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Creek Cemetery, rural La Crescent.

The family would like to thank the staff at La Crescent Health Services for the care and compassion they showed Irene during her stay. Online guestbook may be signed and condolences left at www.schumacher-kish.com.