Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Esther A. Hahn
1923 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1923
DIED
December 2, 2020

Esther A. Hahn

Esther A. Hahn (née Arneson), 97, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 74 years, Raymund Hahn; four children, Diane (George) Waldow, Renae (Paul) Eckberg, Alan Hahn, and Terry Hahn; five grandchildren, Kelly (John) Perry, Chelsea Eckberg, Leslie (Kristoffer) Shideman, Heidi (Luke) Zenger, and Jamie Eckberg; three great-grandchildren, Johannah, Jordan, and Damien Perry; her sister, Gladys Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Esther has been reunited in heaven with her daughter, Bonnie; grandson, Michael Waldow; her parents; two brothers; and three sisters.

Esther was born in Houston County, Minn., April 20, 1923, to James and Clara (née Storlie) Arneson. She graduated from Caledonia High School in 1941. Esther and Ray corresponded during World War II and were married June 2, 1946. They are charter members of Prince of Peace and Esther actively participated in her church and her community, in addition to working as a school cook. She enjoyed spending time with her family, dancing, reading, baking, and sewing. She will be remembered for her loving kindness, her passion, and her dedication to her family and faith.

Due to the pandemic, no guests may attend memorial services in person. The family welcomes you to join us at 1 p.m. Dec. 7, via live-stream on the Schumacher-Kish Facebook page. Pastor Kent Johnson will officiate and interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Prince of Peace Worship Fund.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Service
1:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI 54601
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
LINDA WHEATON
December 6, 2020
LINDA WHEATON
December 6, 2020
First of all I want to send all of you our sympathy. Esther was one of the kindest people on this earth. She and my mom and my aunt Manda were such good friends and relatives. And your dad, Ray as well. I think we were all so blessed to grow up in such loving and faith based homes. My mom and dad have been gone for awhile now, but I always feel their love and kindness holding me when life gets hard. I talk to them all the time and always get an answer in some form or another. Remember to keep the conversation going with Esther, she will hear you, I promise. God bless all of you! Diane and Randy Thorsen
Diane Thorsen
Family
December 5, 2020